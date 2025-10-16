REVIEW: An Evening With Nigel Owens MBE - This Is Not Soccer, at The Civic

'FUNNY AND HONEST': The audience at the Civic were "enthralled" by Nigel Owens

The most famous referee in rugby union did not lie when he said nothing was out of bounds in his stand-up at Rotherham Civic.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Talking to an almost full-house, Owens, who broke the rugby mould when he came out as gay on live TV, was engaging, irreverent, sweary, funny and honest.

We got his least favourite players to referee which, for the record, included Owen Farrell and Ronan O'Gara, with Austin Healey – "what a knob" – topping the list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His favourite would have been Shane Williams, but he was not allowed to referee Wales games, so Dan Carter, who wrote the foreword for his new book The Final Whistle, Richie McCaw, David Pocock, Thierry Dusautoir and Antoine Dupont top the list.

He told us about decisions he made because he could – letting a bad foul on O'Gara go unpunished, and disallowing an England try.

He remembers referring an international at Twickenham, his dad’s first time out of Wales.

“I looked up and saw him a seat away from Prince Harry and I knew he didn’t have a clue who he was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The worst? The diminutive Peter Stringer suffering a kick to the head, blood pouring out, but Nigel thought he had better not send off the perpetrator so early in a heated atmosphere, so penalised the victim instead.

Stringer told him he was not happy, to which he replied: "So which one are you then?"

Thickest? Andy Powell. "He said to me 'Nigel, we will rise from the ashes like a pheasant'.

"I said 'I think you mean phoenix, Andy'. He said 'you know, I think you're right. I knew it started with an f, mind'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from rugby? Owens grew up on a council estate in rural Wales in the 1970s – "if you want to know what that was like, then go there now" – dreaming of being a farmer. Now, he's a farmer.

A Q&A follows in which he is asked about the state of Welsh rugby, the Six Nations, issues surrounding promotion and relegation, and his sexuality.

He answers them all without hesitation but is pulled up on his failure to remember his previous visit to Rotherham.

One man on a stage, an audience enthralled, a theatre packed.

Those at the Civic will certainly remember this visit.

Review by Andrew Mosley