Postcolonial prison drama coming to region
ONE of the Guardian’s ‘Best Theatre Tickets to Book’ for 2024 is coming to South Yorkshire
Set in five prisons across five decades, Lines explores the threads that tie a group of seemingly disconnected individuals and looks at their postcolonial lives in Uganda, Palestine and the UK.
Created by Alexandra Aron, John Rwothomack, Fidaa Zidan, and Junaid Sarieddeenand directed by Junaid Sarieddeen, the new drama will be at the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield from Wednesday, February 28 to Saturday, March 9 2024.
To book tickets visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.