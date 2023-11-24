Pop star puppet books in time at library
The singing pensioner launched her first TV series on YouTube this autumn featuring locations including Wentworth Woodhouse, Magna Science Adventure Centre, and Clifton Park Museum.
The performing puppet will be coming to Goldthorpe Library next month with her 'Granny Norbag Saves the Planet' Show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Earth is threatened by the villainous Dr Tuneless, only Granny Norbag – a 91-year- old Yorkshire lass with secret superpowers – can save the day.
Always accompanied by Engelbert the parrot, this plucky pensioner has all the tools in her handbag to solve any problem. Can she save the planet and still be back home in time for her fave TV show Emmerdale?
Starring creator and award-winning songwriter Malcolm J Hogan, this musical puppet show is ideal for family audiences.
The show at Library @Goldthorpe on Barnsley Road will take place 4pm-6pm.
For tickets visit www.tinyurl.com/GrannyNGold.