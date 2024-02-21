TALENT: Thompson Dance Studios' Feel the Rhythm at Rotherham Civic

The Thompson Dance Studios performed the Feel the Rhythm and Small Wonders shows featured a soundtrack of both traditional and modern music and showcased students aged from three to 8 with dances in ballet, tap, theatre craft and jazz.

The triple award-winning dance studios were joined by the Voice Academy Performance Choir which principal Monika Richards described as “demonstrating an effective collaboration of two performing arts disciplines.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monika, who thanked her team of dance teachers and praised all the particviapting perfomrers, added: “The performance delighted audiences and was also attended by the Rotherham Mayor Councillor Robert Taylor and his wife, Tracy who described the show as ‘a cut above!’”

The Thompson Dance Studios, based at Thames Street in the town centre,is an International Dance Teachers’ Association school which specialises in ballet, tap, theatre craft and jazz.

The three built studios provide dance training for children and adults of all ages and abilities and welcomes students from across Yorkshire. many of whom go on to professional jobs within the industry.

In 2019 Greasbrough ballet dancer and Thompson Dance student Isabelle Latham, then aged 13, was picked to perform at the Grand Opera House York after being selected by the English Youth Ballet at a competitive audition.

Advertisement

Advertisement