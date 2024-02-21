Register
Performance by award-winning dance studios is a 'cut above'

A PERFORMANCE by an award-winning dance studio wowed the audience at Rotherham Civic Theatre – and gained praise from the Mayor.
By Jill Theobald
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT
TALENT: Thompson Dance Studios' Feel the Rhythm at Rotherham Civic

The Thompson Dance Studios performed the Feel the Rhythm and Small Wonders shows featured a soundtrack of both traditional and modern music and showcased students aged from three to 8 with dances in ballet, tap, theatre craft and jazz.

The triple award-winning dance studios were joined by the Voice Academy Performance Choir which principal Monika Richards described as “demonstrating an effective collaboration of two performing arts disciplines.”

Monika, who thanked her team of dance teachers and praised all the particviapting perfomrers, added: “The performance delighted audiences and was also attended by the Rotherham Mayor Councillor Robert Taylor and his wife, Tracy who described the show as ‘a cut above!’”

The Thompson Dance Studios, based at Thames Street in the town centre,is an International Dance Teachers’ Association school which specialises in ballet, tap, theatre craft and jazz.

The three built studios provide dance training for children and adults of all ages and abilities and welcomes students from across Yorkshire. many of whom go on to professional jobs within the industry.

In 2019 Greasbrough ballet dancer and Thompson Dance student Isabelle Latham, then aged 13, was picked to perform at the Grand Opera House York after being selected by the English Youth Ballet at a competitive audition.

The studio has also been recognised with accolades including Community Service in Dance - Dance School of the Year 2021 and more recently Dance School of the Year in the Yorkshire Prestige Awards for 2022/2023 and again in 2023/2024.

