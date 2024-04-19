The Phoenix Players' cast busy rehearsing

The Phoenix Players' production of Wilkie Collins’ most famous novel ‘The Woman in White’ will run at Rotherham Civic Theatre from Monday, April 22 until Friday, April 26, with the cast busy rehearsing at Phoenix Pavilion in Brinsworth in the run-up.

Often seen as the first real ‘whodunnit mystery’ story, the plot revolves around Sir Percival Glyde and his devilish companion Count Fosco's, plot to see the innocent heiress's money passes to Glyde through their marriage – if the woman is declared dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-established drama group will be bringing their production to the stage on the 200th anniversary of Collins’ birth.

Phoenix Players cast in rehearsal

“This show has it all,” says the director Julie Webb.

“There is a host of characters who are all after an heiress’s inheritance, but she needs to be dead for anyone to get it!

“There’s also a touch of romance and rivalry before anyone gets just desserts!”

The Woman in White wraps up Phoenix’ s77th season, having first presented plays at the Temperance Hall, followed by the Assembly Rooms before moving into the Civic in its opening year and staging three shows a year ever since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January they staged Agatha Christie’s ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ and are looking forward to the next season which kicks off in October with ‘The Good Life’.