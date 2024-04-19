Latest production promises mystery, romance and rivalry

A CUNNING conspiracy against an innocent woman by a duo of aristocratic monsters will take to the stage next week.
The Phoenix Players' cast busy rehearsing

The Phoenix Players' production of Wilkie Collins’ most famous novel ‘The Woman in White’ will run at Rotherham Civic Theatre from Monday, April 22 until Friday, April 26, with the cast busy rehearsing at Phoenix Pavilion in Brinsworth in the run-up.

Often seen as the first real ‘whodunnit mystery’ story, the plot revolves around Sir Percival Glyde and his devilish companion Count Fosco's, plot to see the innocent heiress's money passes to Glyde through their marriage – if the woman is declared dead.

The long-established drama group will be bringing their production to the stage on the 200th anniversary of Collins’ birth.

Phoenix Players cast in rehearsal

“This show has it all,” says the director Julie Webb.

“There is a host of characters who are all after an heiress’s inheritance, but she needs to be dead for anyone to get it!

“There’s also a touch of romance and rivalry before anyone gets just desserts!”

The Woman in White wraps up Phoenix’ s77th season, having first presented plays at the Temperance Hall, followed by the Assembly Rooms before moving into the Civic in its opening year and staging three shows a year ever since.

In January they staged Agatha Christie’s ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ and are looking forward to the next season which kicks off in October with ‘The Good Life’.

Tickets for The Woman in White cost £9.50 and are available from Rotherham Civic box office online via www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk or in person.

