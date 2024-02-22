Register
Home-grown theatre talent to take to the stage

HOME-GROWN talent from Rotherham will take to the stage alongside West End stars as one of the year’s most eagerly awaited live musical theatre events returns to Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.
By Jill Theobald
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 16:22 GMT
Performers from RTSA were a big hit at last year's Night at the Musicals - pic by Jacob FlanneryPerformers from RTSA were a big hit at last year's Night at the Musicals - pic by Jacob Flannery
Presented by South Yorkshire youth homelessness charity Roundabout, A Night at the Musicals makes its third appearance on Tuesday, June 11, showcasing a wealth of home-grown talent including performers from Rotherham Theatrical Student Academy – who were a big hit at last year's show.

This year’s line-up of singers and dancers will be joined by West End actor Jonathan David Dudley, whose musical theatre credits include Scrooge at the London Palladium, international award-winner The Book Of Mormon, Chess, Cinderella: The Musical and Shrek: The Musical.

He will perform alongside fellow West End performer Bryony Louise Duncan, who starred as Jane Seymour in hit musical Six.

Also on stage will be Doncaster-born Rebecca Lisewski, whose major credits include her current role in Moulin Rouge, Fame, Carousel and Mamma Mia, as well as appearing on stage with Strictly Come Dancing favourites Flavia Cacace, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite.

Completing the professional line-up and returning for his second appearance in A Night at the Musicals will be Sheffield actor Matthew Croke, best known for his role as Disney’s Aladdin in the West End.

Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush said: “A Night at the Musicals will bring you the top hits from the West End, Broadway and film in one incredible concert, making the most of South Yorkshire’s great performers.”

To book for Roundabout’s Night at the Musicals visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/crucible-theatre

