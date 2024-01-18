Register
BREAKING

Grease is the word at Rotherham Civic

WE GO together - South Yorkshire Performance Academy will be bringing its production of Grease to Rotherham Civic Theatre in the summer.
By Jill Theobald
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT
The show will be on at the Civic in the summerThe show will be on at the Civic in the summer
The show will be on at the Civic in the summer

SYPA, an independent, non-profit youth theatre company based in South Yorkshire for ten to 25-year-olds, is staging the much-loved musical – with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey – from Tuesday, May 21 to Saturday, May 25 at 7.15pm, with a 2.15pm matinee on Saturday.

Tickets cost £17.

To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk call 01709 823621 or email [email protected].

Related topics:Rotherham Civic TheatreTicketsSouth Yorkshire