Grease is the word at Rotherham Civic
WE GO together - South Yorkshire Performance Academy will be bringing its production of Grease to Rotherham Civic Theatre in the summer.
SYPA, an independent, non-profit youth theatre company based in South Yorkshire for ten to 25-year-olds, is staging the much-loved musical – with book, music and lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey – from Tuesday, May 21 to Saturday, May 25 at 7.15pm, with a 2.15pm matinee on Saturday.
Tickets cost £17.
To book visit www.rotherhamtheatres.co.uk call 01709 823621 or email [email protected].