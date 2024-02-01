The one-woman show Fleabag will be screened at Rotherham Civic

WOW (Women of the World) Rotherham will show three films by women-led community groups in Rotherham followed by the screening of National Theatre's Fleabag (suitable for ages 15+) on February 12 at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “WOW Rotherham is all about celebrating yourself, sisterhood and having a laugh!

“Music photographer Lindsay Melbourne has been working with three community groups across Rotherham to create their own films about their work and what they are all about.

“We'll also see the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag, broadcast live to cinemas from London’s West End.”

The first 200 people through the door will get a free WOW Rotherham goodie bag packed with freebies provided by local businesses.