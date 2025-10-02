'Gem' of an audience for comedy legend
Celebrating 50 years in comedy, Jimmy Cricket, was supported by fellow comedians Tony Vino and Helen White.
First on was comedian and compere Tony Vino.
I have seen Vino a few times on the comedy circuit.
I love his observational witty comedy style.
His delivery of The Lion King heavily involved audience participation to re-enact the circle of life scene.
As an audience we were in fits of laughter.
Newcomer and self-confessed ‘North East pocket rocket’ Helen White made her debut.
She had such a dry, yet cheeky and fun delivery – tackling real themes of being an additional needs mother, life skills, and being a teacher.
I would love to see her again.
Finally, the man of the hour and comedy legend Jimmy Cricket graced the stage to such a warm reception from his audience, donning his signature outfit of cut-off evening trousers, tailcoat, hat and wellies marked L and R (left and right) and always worn on the wrong feet.
His unique comedic style perfectly blends traditional stand-up comedy with an added dimension of music, juggling, and impressions.
I never stopped laughing.
Speaking to the Advertiser, Tony Vino said: “It was a wonderful show and an honour to share the stage with the legend that is Jimmy Cricket.
“The audience at Mexborough Imperial were a gem as usual.”
Comedian Helen White also spoke to the Advertiser saying: “‘I was delighted to gig on stage with a comedian who I was brought up with on the telly!
“Everything lent itself for an afternoon of entertainment and what a friendly crowd.”
Jimmy Cricket sincerely thanked his audience for attending that afternoon – I was fortunate to have had a quick chat and a picture – and he also chatted with guests while taking pictures and promoting the sale of his book ‘Memoirs of a British Comedian’.
A pound from each sale of book is going to Mary's Meals, a world hunger charity.
I look forward to another afternoon comedy gig at this great venue.
For more information visit www.mightyimperial.com.
Review by Heather L Sheldon