'Gem' of an audience for comedy legend

'TRIO OF COMEDIANS': Jimmy Cricket (centre) with Tony Vino and Helen White

THE Imperial Music Venue, Mexborough welcomed a trio of comedians, who performed to a full-house in a rare afternoon matinee of comedy .

Celebrating 50 years in comedy, Jimmy Cricket, was supported by fellow comedians Tony Vino and Helen White.

First on was comedian and compere Tony Vino.

I have seen Vino a few times on the comedy circuit.

I love his observational witty comedy style.

His delivery of The Lion King heavily involved audience participation to re-enact the circle of life scene.

As an audience we were in fits of laughter.

Newcomer and self-confessed ‘North East pocket rocket’ Helen White made her debut.

She had such a dry, yet cheeky and fun delivery – tackling real themes of being an additional needs mother, life skills, and being a teacher.

I would love to see her again.

Finally, the man of the hour and comedy legend Jimmy Cricket graced the stage to such a warm reception from his audience, donning his signature outfit of cut-off evening trousers, tailcoat, hat and wellies marked L and R (left and right) and always worn on the wrong feet.

His unique comedic style perfectly blends traditional stand-up comedy with an added dimension of music, juggling, and impressions.

I never stopped laughing.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Tony Vino said: “It was a wonderful show and an honour to share the stage with the legend that is Jimmy Cricket.

“The audience at Mexborough Imperial were a gem as usual.”

Comedian Helen White also spoke to the Advertiser saying: “‘I was delighted to gig on stage with a comedian who I was brought up with on the telly!

“Everything lent itself for an afternoon of entertainment and what a friendly crowd.”

Jimmy Cricket sincerely thanked his audience for attending that afternoon – I was fortunate to have had a quick chat and a picture – and he also chatted with guests while taking pictures and promoting the sale of his book ‘Memoirs of a British Comedian’.

A pound from each sale of book is going to Mary's Meals, a world hunger charity.

I look forward to another afternoon comedy gig at this great venue.

For more information visit www.mightyimperial.com.

Review by Heather L Sheldon