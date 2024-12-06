Jason Donovan as Frank'n'Furter - photo by David Freeman.

REVIEW: Richard O'Brien's Rocky Horror Show, Sheffield Lyceum

RICHARD O'Brien's legendary Rocky Horror Show rock and rolled into South Yorkshire with songs, sequins, style – and, of course, plenty of sauce.

Now in its 50th year – and with Australian superstar Jason Donovan back in the basque and slipping on the stilettos 20 years after he first took on the iconic role of Dr Frank'n'Furter – there was certainly plenty of anticipation and high spirits among the audience, many of whom were also sporting stockings, suspenders and glittery wigs.

And so to the tale of squeaky clean college kids Brad (Connor Carson) and his fiancée Janet (Lauren Chia) whose car breaks down outside a creepy mansion on their way to visit their former college professor.

Nathan Caton as narrator - Photo Credit - David Freeman

Inside they meet the charismatic Dr Frank’n’Furter and friends including Riff Raff (Job Greuter) and Magenta (Natasha Hoeberigs) as well as the doctor's latest creation – the very ripped Rocky (Morgan Jackson).

Cue songs such as timeless classics Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, the pelvic-thrusting, Time Warp.

There's energy and exuberance aplenty with dancing and, in Rocky's case, back flips, and the audience certainly get involved in the moves as well as shouting out the hecklers’ quips and innuendoes to the narrator.

Nathan Caton is excellent in this role – lending it a cheeky boyish charm and sassing the audience right back.

He also manages to keep the gags topical – Brad and Janet's arrival was about as warm a welcome as Keir Starmer at a farmers' market – and he also has a little jibe at Rotherham, too.

Noting that the couple were beginning to give in to their 'baser needs' at the mansion he jokes: “You know, like people in Rotherham.”

And when some of the crowd cheers he responds: “People in from Rotherham, eh? Thought we might have priced you out.”

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, this production lives up to its name as the biggest guaranteed party.

While the star of the show is clearly Jason – there were murmurs in the bar at interval commiserating with theatre-goers left disappointed at Blackpool for a show the singer and actor was not scheduled to perform at – this is very much an ensemble show.

Carson and Chia's vocals, in particular, are powerful poppy perfection.