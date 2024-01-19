Extra matinee added due to demand
SHEFFIELD'S Lyceum Theatre has added an extra matinee of the new stage phenomenon that has taken the West End by storm.
'2.22 A Ghost Story' will run from Tuesday February 13 to Saturday February 17 with an extra matinee show now added on Wednesday, February 14 at 2pm.Written by Danny Robins, the supernatural thriller stars Jay McGuiness (The Wanted), Fiona Wade (Emmerdale), George Rainsford (Casualty) and Vera Chok (Hollyoaks).
The play comes fresh from record-breaking seasons at five West End theatres.
Visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.