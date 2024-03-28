Dancers boogie on down at 'amazing' show
Adam Hague School of Dance's Boogie Wonderland also featured songs ranging from modern hits to classic tunes, as well as musicals such as Aladdin, Waitress and Dear Evan Hansen.
Founder Adam Hague said: “We had amazing reviews from so many people about how professional the show was.
“We have performed in Disneyland Paris four times and on the West End in London three times.
“We compete around the country and have had numerous national winners, European Championship winners, World Championship Finalists and Scholarship Award winners.
“We have a 100 per cent IDTA (International Dance Teachers Association)exam pass rate with a high level of distinctions and honours.
“We're performing at the Blackpool Tower at the end of the year and are back at Rotherham Civic in February next year before returning to perform in Disneyland Paris for a fifth time.”