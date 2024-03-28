The Adam Hague School of Dance performed 'Boogie Wonderland' at the Rotherham Civic Theatre - photo by Kerrie Beddows

Adam Hague School of Dance's Boogie Wonderland also featured songs ranging from modern hits to classic tunes, as well as musicals such as Aladdin, Waitress and Dear Evan Hansen.

Founder Adam Hague said: “We had amazing reviews from so many people about how professional the show was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have performed in Disneyland Paris four times and on the West End in London three times.

“We compete around the country and have had numerous national winners, European Championship winners, World Championship Finalists and Scholarship Award winners.

“We have a 100 per cent IDTA (International Dance Teachers Association)exam pass rate with a high level of distinctions and honours.