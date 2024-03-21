Dance students “pursuing their passions” with placements across country

Some of the performers at Thompson Dance Studios

Eight students from Thompson Dance Studios moved on to further performing arts training last year, and the organisation currently has seven students on the SLP associates programme which sees them attend SLP performing arts college in Leeds once a month to train with and learn from leading industry professionals.

Principal Monika Richards said: “We pride ourselves on encouraging students to pursue their passions and constantly improve their craft by moving on to higher education.

“We also have another student who has been accepted on to the Emil Dale (musical theatre academy) associate programme, meaning she will travel to London monthly to learn from their great faculty and resident guest performers from West End Shows, TV, film and theatre.”

Earlier this year, two former DTS students who graduated in 2022 established the Sheffield Hallam Dance Society, sharing their passion of dance with students of all abilities.

“We have also had a number of students receive IDTA (International Dance Teachers Association) theatre dance award nominations as a result of their exceptional exam results,” said Mrs Richards,”one of whom has been nominated three times.

“Our award for community service in dance at the Dance School of the Year awards was in recognition of our seamless switch to online classes during the pandemic and the safe, positive, and encouraging environment we have at the dance studios.

“Our wins at the Yorkshire Prestige Awards 22/23 and 23/24 also recognise our fantastic training and dedication to our students.

“Whether they wish to be professional performers or not, they are always supported and encouraged by our fantastic teaching staff – most of whom were Thompson's dancers themselves.”