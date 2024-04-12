The Olive Boy will be performed at Sheffield’s Theatre Deli on Arley Steet on Tuesday, May 7, kicking off at 7pm.

Written and performed by upcoming star Ollie Maddigan, the show explores the various facets of love and relationships, from awkward sexual encounters with a first love to family life and the challenges and complexities that arise within them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on Ollie Maddigan’s real life story, The Olive Boy originally appeared at the Hope Theatre in 2021, before gaining positive attention during a three-night run in the Camden Fringe and then in 2022 as part of its month-long sell out run at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The play has received praise from both theatregoers and critics.