Comic comes to South Yorkshire
AWARD-WINNING comedian Catherine Bohart will bring her UK and Ireland tour to Sheffield next year.
The show 'Again, With Feelings' tackles the issues she has addressed in previous shows including mental health, relationships, and love, but with all new jokes.
One of the most sought-after comedic talents to emerge in recent years, Catherine is also a writer and actor and has appeared on TV shows including Eight out of Ten Cats, Richard Osman's House of Games, Live at the Apollo, and Mock the Week.
Her tour will stop off at Theatre Delicatessen in Sheffield city centre on Saturday, June 15 2024.
For tickets visit www.catherinebohart.com.