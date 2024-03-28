CAOS celebrate 100 years of showbusiness

CAOS Musical Theatre Society (formerly Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society) will mark the milestone moment with its first ever performance of Lionel Bart's timeless masterpiece, based on the Charles Dickens' novel.

Established in 1924, CAOS Musical Theatre Society is one of Sheffield's oldest musical theatre groups.

The performances in April will bring together a cast of more than 50 people, all supported by many off stage.

Lee Hilton-Brammer, chairman of CAOS Musical Theatre Society, said: “CAOS promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience that pays homage to the society's rich history while showcasing the immense talent and passion that have propelled it through the decades.

"Oliver! is a beloved tale that resonates with audiences of all ages, featuring memorable characters, iconic songs, and a captivating storyline set against the backdrop of Victorian London. With its blend of heart-warming moments, exhilarating musical numbers, and poignant themes – this production promises to delight both seasoned theatre enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

"This is the first time we have performed this iconic show and we are delighted to bring our adult society and academy together on stage to celebrate this milestone which is a testament to the dedication and talent of our members, past and present, as well as the unwavering support of our audiences.."

Oliver! runs from April 16-20 at Rother Civic Theatre.