THE cast for the UK tour of supernatural thriller '2:22 – A Ghost Story' has been announced.

Jay McGuiness (pic = Seamus Ryan)

Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra) will play Lauren, Jay McGuiness (The Wanted, BIG! The Musical) will play Ben, Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) will play Jenny, and George Rainsford (Call the Midwife, Casualty) will play Sam.

Jay McGuinness said: "I can’t wait to get stuck into this role and spend some time spooking theatres all around the UK!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled, spooky chiller where secrets emerge.

Danny Robins said: “It's such a fun night out, and if chills give you thrills you're in for a treat.”