Register
BREAKING
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services

Cast revealed for chilling play

THE cast for the UK tour of supernatural thriller '2:22 – A Ghost Story' has been announced.
By Jill Theobald
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Jay McGuiness (pic = Seamus Ryan)Jay McGuiness (pic = Seamus Ryan)
Jay McGuiness (pic = Seamus Ryan)

Vera Chok (Hollyoaks, Cobra) will play Lauren, Jay McGuiness (The Wanted, BIG! The Musical) will play Ben, Fiona Wade (Emmerdale, Silent Witness) will play Jenny, and George Rainsford (Call the Midwife, Casualty) will play Sam.

Jay McGuinness said: "I can’t wait to get stuck into this role and spend some time spooking theatres all around the UK!”

Written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and directed by Matthew Dunster and Isabel Marr, 2:22 is an adrenaline-filled, spooky chiller where secrets emerge.

Danny Robins said: “It's such a fun night out, and if chills give you thrills you're in for a treat.”

The play comes to Sheffield Lyceum February 13-17, 2024.