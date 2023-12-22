Register
Am-dram company returns in 2024 with 'giant' of a show

AN AMATEUR theatre company will return in the new year with a 'giant' of a show.
By Jill Theobald
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 13:16 GMT
Dinnington Operatic Society, will stage the show in January 2024

Dinnington Operatic Society, which celebrated its centenary last year, is staging the family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Lyric Theatre in Dinnington from January, 20 to 27 2024.

Joanne Thornewell, publicity officer for Dinnington Operatic Society, said: “We have an established 'dame and idiot son' partnership who have played those parts for several years and people come back year after year to see them.

“Our principal boy is played by Ruth Lockwood-Sorsby who was a finalist on ITV show The Voice a few years ago.

“Ruth also played Maria in most recent production of The Sound of Music which was a sell-out with almost 1,500 tickets sold.

“The positive feedback was overwhelming.

Tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk in January are already selling well. “

Book tickets by visiting www.dinningtonoperatics.org/productions or call the box office on 01909 569340.

