A Christmas Carol comes to cathedral

THE audience at Sheffield Cathedral will be swept back in time nearly two centuries to the world of Ebenezer Scrooge’s London with Chapterhouse Theatre Company's production of A Christmas Carol.
By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
A Christmas Carol is coming to Sheffield Cathedral

Charles Dickens’ timeless tale of hope and redemption follows the miserly Scrooge as he embarks upon a journey through his past, present, and future, learning along the way to appreciate the true meaning of Christmas.

Featuring musical sequences and authentic period costuming, the show is on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

