The Wool Monty returns to Magna: a celebration of yarn, craft, and community

The Wool Monty, one of the UK’s most anticipated yarn and fibre events of the year, will return to the Magna Science Adventure Centre for the second time over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June 2025.

Created by the team from Woolfull in the Hope Valley, The Wool Monty is an event dedicated to celebrating all things yarn. It brings with it a vibrant, creative atmosphere and a strong sense of community. The Wool Monty continues to grow in popularity and attracts crafters, makers, and textile enthusiasts from up and down the country.

The Wool Monty offers a unique and inspiring setting for two days of creativity and connection. With more than 60 independent vendors and exhibitors across the weekend, the event showcases a curated selection of high-quality vendors, makers, and educators from across the UK’s thriving crafting scene.

Debbie, one of the founder members of The Wool Monty said: “We're super excited to be back at Magna for The Wool Monty 2025. We can't wait to fill the Big Hall with as much yarn and as many yarn folks as it can handle!

The Wool Monty returns to Magna

"Last year's event was a joyful celebration of craft and community from start to finish and the whole weekend is fun, friendly and inclusive. We really appreciate the accessibility and history of this great venue and look forward to hosting our event there for the foreseeable future."

The independent designers and vendors will be able to offer insights into the world of yarn and crafting. There will also be several dedicated social spaces where visitors can relax, connect and craft in comfort.

Richard Hammill, CEO at Magna said: “We are incredibly proud to be hosting The Wool Monty once again at Magna. It’s an event that not only celebrates artistry and craftsmanship but also fosters a strong sense of togetherness and wellbeing. We’re looking forward to welcoming Debbie and the team Debbie, Mand and Rosie, the team behind The Wool Monty, back to Magna for another brilliant event.”

From passionate lifelong knitters, crocheters and fibre artists to complete beginners, The Wool Monty is designed to welcome everyone. The event is fully accessible and inclusive, creating a safe, welcoming environment for visitors of all ages, backgrounds, and skill levels.

Located between Sheffield and Rotherham and close to J34 of the M1, the event space at Magna offers free parking and over 4,000m2 of flexible indoor event space. Set in the former Templeborough Steelworks, Magna is the perfect home for an event such as The Wool Monty that blends tradition with innovation.

Advance tickets for The Wool Monty 2025 are available to purchase online at www.thewoolmonty.co.uk. For regular updates, workshop schedules, exhibitor lists, and visitor information, follow The Wool Monty on social media or visit the website.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th June

Location: Magna Science Adventure Centre, Sheffield Road, Rotherham, S60 1DX

Website:www.thewoolmonty.co.uk