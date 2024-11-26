The Gift to light up Sheffield Cathedral this Christmas

The ancient walls of Sheffield Cathedral will be shining brightly for five nights from 3 December as once again it partners with award-winning light art specialist Luxmuralis, to bring to you an unforgettable Christmas light show spectacle – Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated: ‘The Gift’.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transformative light display will immerse visitors in a spectacular blend of light art, music and the power of the Christmas story, set amongst the beauty of more than 40 sparkling Christmas trees, each decorated by a local charity, school, community group or Sheffield business. What better way to kick off the festive season?

And to make the event even more special, Luxmuralis have chosen to premiere ‘The Gift’ at Sheffield Cathedral, making it a world first. The light-art projection is especially adapted for the architecture of Sheffield Cathedral inside and out, ensuring visitors are swept up in a breathtaking journey from the moment they arrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The most fabulous evening. Emotional, and very Christmassy with the music.”

Exterior of Sheffield Cathedral lit up with projected contemporary light art work.

Building on the success of previous years, this year’s illuminations will bring the historic walls of the Cathedral to life in an awe-inspiring way. “I can’t wait to see the sacred stone of this beautiful building used as a canvas to tell the story of God’s greatest gift. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ, the light of the world” said The Very Revd Abi Thompson, Dean of Sheffield.

Now in its fifth year, the dazzling Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated light show has become a cherished Christmas tradition, drawing in flocks of festive fans. Since the initial collaboration between Sheffield Cathedral and Luxmuralis in 2019, nearly 40,000 visitors have been captivated by the mesmerizing, multi-sensory experience.

Originally conceived as an initiative to make Sheffield Cathedral more accessible to the wider public, the collaboration with Luxmuralis has consistently opened the doors of the Cathedral to Sheffielders and people further-a-field from all walks of life. The show’s stunning light display invites everyone into the heart of the city and reminds us, the Cathedral is a place for all people. And with carol singing on the forecourt led by the Cathedral choir or visiting choirs between 5 and 5.30pm every night, Christmas really does start with a visit to Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated: The Gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supported by Utilita Energy, Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated: The Gift opens at 5.30pm on Tuesday 3 December and runs for five nights through to Saturday 7 December. With more than 5,000 tickets already snapped up, the lightshow is proving to be so popular the Cathedral has made more tickets available. Tickets priced £8 for adults, £6 for children aged 4 to 16. Children 3 and under free. Family packages available. For tickets visit shefffieldcathedral.org or pop into the Cathedral Gift Shop.