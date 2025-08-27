The Big Swap at CSC: Sheffield’s Celebration of Conscious Fashion

Cambridge Street Collective (CSC) will be hosting The Big Swap, a vibrant community event led by The Big Swap CIC, who are a social enterprise dedicated to reshaping how people engage with fashion. Taking place on Sunday September 7, from 12pm to 4pm, the event invites the public to participate in a curated clothes swap, explore vintage pop-ups, and take part in creative workshops, all designed to extend the life of clothes and reduce textile waste.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clothes swap itself will be run by The Big Swap CIC, who bring their expertise in circular fashion and community engagement to the heart of their event. Inside CSC’s KUMO space, attendees can bring up to five high-quality items of clothes or accessories to exchange for tokens, which can be used to select pre-loved pieces from the rails.

In support of the swap, Cambridge Street Collective is coordinating the donation drive, starter rail, free screen printing, live music from Viva la Vintage, and a curated selection of vintage pop-up stalls, such as: Moda Vintage, Lovelibss, Second-hand Soph, and Field Tested. Donation boxes are available exclusively at CSC in the lead-up to the event, with all remaining items after the swap donated to White Rose, a Sheffield-based sustainable fashion charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Swap CIC is a community interest company committed to helping people fall back in love with their wardrobes, reduce waste, and make more considered choices. Through vibrant events and educational resources, like clothing swaps and festivals, they raise awareness about the impact of fast fashion and empower individuals to take action. They believe sustainable options should be accessible to all, and that everyone has the power to create change, regardless of background, budget, or style.

A previous Big Swap event

As the host venue, Cambridge Street Collective shares this commitment to conscious living. Together, CSC and The Big Swap are encouraging people to think differently about fashion, falling in love with what they already own, cutting down on waste, and embracing more mindful choices.

The Big Swap at CSC is open to all. Whether attendees are seasoned thrifters or simply curious about more conscious ways to shop, the event offers a unique opportunity to connect with others, contribute to a circular fashion economy, and rethink the way clothing is consumed. This will be a celebration of creativity, community, and climate-conscious living, where very item swapped is a step toward a more sustainable future.