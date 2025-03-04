The Arc Cinema Rotherham celebrates International Women’s Day with a special screening of Wicked in support of women’s charities

The Arc Cinema Rotherham is proud to celebrate International Women’s Day with a special screening of Wicked, a film that champions female empowerment and the power of friendship.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All proceeds from this event will be donated to the incredible organisation Women’s Aid UK working to support women and children affected by domestic abuse, a federation that provides life saving services across England.

The decision to screen Wicked was inspired by its two strong female leads and its themes of resilience, friendship, and empowerment—values that align perfectly with the spirit of International Women’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At The Arc Cinema, we also take this opportunity to celebrate the incredible women who work with us, recognizing their dedication and contributions.

The Arc Cinema Rotherham

Speaking about the event, General Manager Laura expressed her excitement: "I am so excited for our screening of Wicked. With its strong female cast and empowering storyline, it is a perfect choice for such an important occasion—and all for a great cause."

As a dedicated leader of Rotherham’s landmark cinema, Laura shares her passion for serving the community and offers advice to women aspiring to leadership roles in the industry.

"I love my job and the opportunity to be there for the Rotherham community, providing a space where everyone can enjoy the magic of movies. Whether it’s families, solo cinema-goers, our over-60s audience, new mums, we make sure there’s something for everyone, and that’s what makes this role so special to me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about her advice for women looking to step into leadership, Laura encourages confidence and self-belief.

"Women can do absolutely anything they put their minds to. Be confident, trust in your abilities, and never doubt what you’re capable of achieving."

The Arc Cinema invites the community to join this special event, enjoy an inspiring film, and contribute to a meaningful cause.