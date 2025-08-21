Tech Affinity CIC launches free digital drop-in sessions with help from The National Lottery Community Fund South Yorkshire-based community group Tech Affinity CIC is celebrating after receiving National Lottery funding to support its new project, Tech & Tea, which is helping local residents gain confidence using technology. The project offers free, friendly digital drop-in sessions.

The project offers free, friendly digital drop-in sessions aimed at older people, those who are digitally excluded, and anyone who wants to feel more confident using their phone, tablet, or computer. Sessions cover things like using the NHS App, setting up email, staying safe online, and accessing essential services — all in a relaxed, no-pressure environment with a cuppa.

Tech Affinity CIC held its first session at Todwick Village Hall on Friday 30th May, with more sessions scheduled across Todwick and Kiveton Park throughout the year.

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, will allow the group to run these sessions monthly across two local venues and help tackle digital exclusion in a friendly, grassroots way.

Richard H, Session Coordinator and founder of Tech Affinity CIC, said: “We’re so grateful that The National Lottery Community Fund has backed Tech & Tea. For many people in our community, technology feels overwhelming or out of reach — this project is about making it friendly, simple, and social. Whether it’s learning how to video call a loved one or book a GP appointment, we’re here to help.”

Thanks to National Lottery players, Tech & Tea will run throughout 2025 & 2026 and continue supporting South Yorkshire communities to feel more connected and confident online.

To find out more or attend a session, visit: www.techaffinity.co.uk or follow @TechAffinityCIC on Facebook and @TechAffinityHQ on Instagram

