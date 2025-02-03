Students perform with 2024 BGT winner

Students from The Voice Academy have been given the opportunity to perform along side the 2024 BGT Winner Sydnie Christmas in her upcoming U.K. tour, My Way when she performs at the Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, February 11.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Voice Academy is a singing school based in Rotherham (Parkgate area) and Sheffield. They train students from the age of 7, from Beginners to advanced abilities and celebrated their 10th year in business last year.

Within TVA, they have over 185 students who train with thier team of 11 incredible vocal coaches!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the years, they have been fortunate enough to perform in some incredible venues such as The Adelphi Theatre and Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s West End, The O2 Arena in London and most recently Disneyland Paris!

Students from The Voice Academy

They have also performed in local venues such as The Civic Theatre, Rotherham College, The Victoria Hall - Sheffield and are due to perform at The Lyceum, Sheffield later this year raising funds for Roundabout Sheffield.

They have also raised nearly £10,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice over the years and have helped raise money for Retina UK and Sheffield Children’s Hospital. They have also been a part of the Rotherham Toy Appeal at Parkgate Shopping over the last five years, performing at their launch events.

The TVA Performance Choir recently submitted an audition to perform as part of the 2024 BGT Winner, Sydnie Christmas’ tour, My Way, in which they were successful and are busy in rehearsals for the performance which takes place at the Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, February 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have 26 performers aged between 11 and 19, performing two songs. They are very excited about this opportunity!

These incredible opportunities help students believe in themselves, build confidence and create memories that will last a lifetime.