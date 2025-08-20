Step Into the Magic: The Elves and The Shoemaker – A Brand-New Christmas Musical at The Montgomery

Sheffield audiences are in for a festive treat this December as Far Far Away Theatre brings a much-loved fairytale to life with a brand-new production, The Elves and The Shoemaker – A Christmas Musical. The show runs at The Montgomery, Sheffield from 4th–7th December, promising music, magic and festive fun for the whole family.

The production is the creation of husband-and-wife team Jenna and Matthew Dabbs, founders of Far Far Away Theatre, who have been making a name for themselves with their imaginative and family-friendly shows. This year, they have transformed the classic Brothers Grimm tale into a full-scale musical, packed with original songs, witty dialogue, and a lively cast of colourful characters who drop by the shoemaker’s workshop with plenty of festive mischief.

“We wanted to take this timeless story and give it a fresh burst of energy for Christmas,” said co-writer Jenna Dabbs. “It’s full of heart, humour and wonderful music that children and grown-ups alike will enjoy. It’s about kindness, community and a little bit of Christmas magic – the perfect ingredients for a festive theatre trip.”

In a unique twist, audiences are encouraged to bring along their own Elf on the Shelf to join in with the action. “The elves don’t just appear on stage,” added Matthew Dabbs. “We love the idea of families bringing their cheeky elves with them to become part of the adventure. It really brings that interactive spirit to the show.”

As well as the songs and sparkling storytelling, The Elves and The Shoemaker – A Christmas Musical has something extra special for weekend audiences. After Saturday and Sunday performances, families will have the chance to meet the cast, take photos, and even share a moment with the man in red himself – Father Christmas.

With its combination of lively performances, toe-tapping tunes and festive atmosphere, the show is set to become a highlight of Sheffield’s Christmas calendar.

Performances take place from Wednesday 4th to Saturday 7th December at The Montgomery, Surrey Street, Sheffield. Tickets are expected to be in high demand as families look for magical ways to celebrate the season.

For those looking to start their Christmas celebrations with sparkle, song and a sprinkling of elf mischief, The Elves and The Shoemaker – A Christmas Musical could be just the ticket.

Book your seats by calling Sheffield Theatres Box Office on 0114 249 6000 or by visiting sheffieldtheatres.co.uk