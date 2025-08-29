Splashtastic success for SEND families at Magna

Magna Science Adventure Centre have been making waves this summer, with the launch of their dedicated SEND Aqua-Tek sessions proving to be a hit with local families.

Since July, Magna has hosted six exclusive sessions at its popular outdoor splash park, Aqua-Tek, offering families with children who have special educational needs and disabilities a safe, supportive, and fun environment to play, learn, and cool off.

With over 600 visitors booking across the summer, the feedback has been nothing short of glowing. Parents and carers praised the relaxed atmosphere, reduced capacity, staff engagement and the chance for children to enjoy Aqua-Tek alongside families who share similar experiences.

Laura U, who shared her review on Tripadvisor, said:

Splash-tastic fun at Magna

“It had limited numbers so was not too busy, lots of space. My son LOVES being cold and wet so he was in his element! It’s nice to attend and not feel judged and to be surrounded by people who all understand each other and the challenges. We appreciate Magna for now offering this and hope it continues.”

And Lucy R summed up the joy of the sessions, saying: “Capacity was great, enough to make friends but still plenty of room for those kids who wanted to be on their own.”

Richard Hammill, Chief Executive of Magna, said: “We are absolutely delighted by the response to our SEND Aqua-Tek sessions this summer. Families have told us how valuable these quieter, supportive sessions are, and it’s been fantastic to see children having so much fun and freedom in a safe environment. We’re committed to making Magna as inclusive as possible, and this is just one of the ways we’re working to make sure everyone can enjoy what we have to offer.”

Due to the overwhelming success, Magna is delighted to announce two additional SEND Aqua-Tek sessions this September (weather permitting): Sunday September 7, 10.30am – 12.30pm and Saturday 20th September, 10.30am – 12.30pm.

Children running through the Aqua-Tek Splash Park

These special sessions are included with standard admission, but places are limited and must be booked in advance.

For prices, booking, and full details, visit www.visitmagna.co.uk

Venue: Magna Science Adventure Centre, Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1FD

Phone: 01709 720002

Follow us: @VisitMagna (Instagram, Facebook, X)