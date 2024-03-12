Catcliffe's Coming Home

Catcliffe’s Coming Home will take place on Saturday March 30, beginning at 5pm, in Catcliffe Memorial Hall.

The musical extravaganza will include an open-mic session where people can show off their talents.

There will also be an Easter raffle.

Posters for the event are being placed around the community to garner interest.

The fundraiser, which will feature Jack’s Theatre School and NPA Theatreworks, aims to support Catcliffe people who were impacted by the devastating floods created by Storm Babet last October.

Approximately 125 homes were affected by the floods and many people still cannot move back in their damaged properties.

A spokesperson said: “The event is for the people of Catcliffe as they get closer to getting back into their homes.

“People can get involved by just by sharing the event poster with local friends.

“They can also come and see the concert, come and be in the concert and contribute to our raffle.

“People could even pop a couple of quid onto the Just Giving page.

“In order to make a difference we need to be ambitious and make loads of money.”

Tickets can be booked via https://tinyurl.com/4ex622mk where people can also book a performance space for the event or pledge to the Easter raffle.