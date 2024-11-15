Showcase your moves on the dancefloor for Martin House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Couples are being challenged to showcase their best moves as Martin House Children’s Hospice launches the search for its next Strictly Get Dancing champions.

Just as BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing delights TV audiences, Martin House is launching its own search for couples to learn to dance for its popular fundraiser.

Contestants will learn a Latin or ballroom dance, before performing in front of friends and family – and a panel of judges – in the grand show night on Saturday 22 March at Harrogate Ladies College, hosted by Married at First Sight star Matt Jameson.

Maddie Massey, events team manager at Martin House, said: “Strictly Get Dancing is such a unique fundraising experience, not only can you learn a lifelong skill, but make new friends and be a huge support to Martin House.”

Competitors in last year’s Martin House’s Strictly Get Dancing.

Competitors will be taught a group and couple dance in three rehearsals leading up to the event. They will also be raising sponsorship to support Martin House, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

The hospice provides respite, emergency, symptom control and end of life care to children and their families from across West, North and East Yorkshire, along with bereavement support.

Maddie added: “Our last Strictly Get Dancing raised nearly £40,000, and we’re hoping to raise even more this time, so we can continue to provide the specialist support children, and their families, need.

“We’re looking for potential dancers to be part of our Strictly class of 2025 and help us continue caring for the families who need us.”

As well as couples, colleagues and friends can team up to take part in Strictly Get Dancing. A taster session to find out more will take place on Thursday 21 November at the Coach and Horses in Harrogate – anyone interested in attending can contact [email protected].

It costs £60 per person to sign up, and each pair of dancers is asked to raise a minimum of £750 in sponsorship. To find out more and sign up, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/StrictlyGetDancing.