Sheffield continues to lead the electronic music scene

Sheffield continues to inspire the evolution of electronic music with the return of legendary house and disco artists Luke Una and Maurice Fulton to Peddler Warehouse on Saturday 31 May, 5 pm till late.

Presented by Factory Reset, La Rumba and Phonetics, Luke Una and Maurice Fulton will be headlining a huge party at the renowned Neepsend venue and will be joined by special guests including Levi Bussue, Jodie Tyler, Pipes, Román, Ruth Joy and Sirrey.

The Warehouse is geared up for the huge party with a brand-new major sound system upgrade from Danley Sound Labs. The never-before-seen in Sheffield set up, installed by audio specialists A Live, is the latest development that has been introduced to the venue to elevate the live music experience for revellers.

Luke Una began his four-decade musical journey in Sheffield during the mid-1980s before heading to Manchester, where he founded Homoelectric and Homobloc. To date, he has played iconic venues such as The Warehouse Project, Glastonbury Festival and Berlin’s Heideglühen.

Peddler Warehouse installing its new sound system

Maurice Fulton, a legend in the house music scene, was involved in producing one of the most successful house tracks of the 90s, Gypsy Woman by Crystal Waters.

Jordan Roberts, founder and creative director at Peddler Warehouse and Factory Floor, said: “This event marks the evolution of Factory Reset growing from our incubator space in Factory Floor bar to demanding the capacity of Peddler Warehouse. And now, with this event, we have a sound system as big as the acts.

“At a time when live music venues are suffering and closing down, including here in Sheffield, we are filling the gap in the city for larger capacity venues. We are proud to remain truly independent while supporting both established and grassroot artists, providing a platform for them to be heard.”

Luke Una and Maurice Fulton + special guests takes place on Saturday 31 May, 5 pm until 11.30 pm at Peddler Warehouse with neighbouring Factory Floor keeping the party going from 9 pm until late.

Find tickets on Resident Advisor at https://ra.co/events/2146693

