The hunt is back on to find the best gardens in Rotherham, with the annual Rotherham in Bloom Garden Competition now open for entries. The borough’s favourite competition is open to all Rotherham residents.

The categories this year include best garden, best pots and hanging baskets, best wildlife or sustainable garden, and best young gardener.

From each adult category there will be one winner and three runner ups. Winners will receive a £150 Love2Shop voucher and runners up will receive a £50 Love2Shop voucher.

The young person’s category will have one first place prize winning a £100 Love2Shop voucher and one runner-up prize of a £50 Love2Shop voucher.

Rotherham in Bloom GraphicRotherham in Bloom Graphic
The competition is held in partnership with Rotherfed, Equans, Mears and Rotherham Council Tenant Engagement Team.

Rotherham Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Allen, said: “I think Rotherham in Bloom is an amazing way to celebrate what residents are doing to not only better their home environment, but the planet, wildlife, and their mental wellbeing. Every year I look forward to seeing so many wonderful entries and as always, will be scanning for any ideas to include in my own garden!”.

To enter the competition upload four photographs of your entry here - www.rotherham.gov.uk/housing/garden-competition.

If you are unable to enter online you can call 01709 822100 for assistance to enter.

The closing date for entries is Friday 27 June. Winners will be announced at the end of July.

