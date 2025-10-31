Rotherham classic car owner shortlisted in nationwide competition

Simon McNamara

Lancaster Insurance proudly unveils the top five finalists of the Pride of Ownership Best of the Best competition.

Now in its 10th year, the Pride of Ownership Awards continue to showcase the craftmanship and dedication of classic car owners, and the remarkable stories that make classic cars so special to them.

The five standout finalists, selected from the past decade of winners, will be honoured at the upcoming Classic Motor Show at Birmingham’s NEC Arena, from 7-9th November.

The winner, as voted for by the public, will be crowned on the Lancaster stand at the show. Let’s look at the finalists.

Simon McNamara's 1983 VW Gold GTi Mk1

Pride of Ownership winner Autumn 2017

Once dubbed “The Old Rust Bucket,” Simon from Rotherham lovingly restored his 1983 VW Golf GTi Mk1 over five years to showroom condition. Over the years, he’s earned numerous show awards and magazine features for his work.

Ted Brookes’ 1961 Morris Minor Million

Pride of Ownership winner Autumn 2019

From Ceredigion, West Wales, Ted’s Morris Minor is a one-of-350 special edition celebrating the millionth Minor produced. Named ‘Milford’, Ted restored the car himself over 18 years and even built a workshop himself to complete the project.

James Cribb’s 1989 Austin Metro City

Pride of Ownership winner Autumn 2016

From Winsford, Chesire, James’ Metro City, affectionately known as ‘Gerty’, was his late wife Marg’s first and only car. After falling victim to corrosion, James restored Gerty in her memory, and she shines proudly to this day.

Paul Clappison’s 1972 MGB GT

Pride of Ownership winner Spring 2018

The 1972 MG GT had 11 owners before Paul from Rushton, Staffordshire. He spent years restoring this classic to glacier white perfection, proving that true passion keeps classics alive.

Colin Fidler’s 1956 Austin A35

Pride of Ownership winner Spring 2024

This Austin A35 was rescued from a front garden by the owner’s Uncle Robin, who nicknamed it ‘Rusty’. Following his passing, Colin, from South Ayrshire, helped to restore the car in his memory and give it new life.

“We know that every classic has a tale to tell, and we’ve seen plenty of these over the past ten years, from scrapyard rescues to family heirlooms lovingly passed down through generations,” explains Yvonne Gosney at Lancaster Insurance. “Voting is open now to choose your favourite. We can’t wait to see who takes the crown!”

You can vote for your favourite model at www.necclassicmotorshow.com/show-highlights/best-best/lancaster-insurance-pride-ownership-best-best-voting. The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show is held at the NEC Arena from 7-9th November 2025. Tickets are available at https://classicmotorshow.seetickets.com/content/ticket-options/