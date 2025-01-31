Roar and Explore! Jurassic adventures await at the Tropical Butterfly House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for a whole load of roarsome fun this February half term holiday as Dinosaurs rule at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park near Sheffield.

Budding palaeontologists can grab a ‘Roar and Explore’ Jurassic Journal packed with clawsome challenges that will have them quaking in their boots and roaring with laughter! Follow the clues to help Professor Fossil uncover his missing notes and complete the trail to claim your sweet treat reward!

From digging for fun fossil finds at the Dino Dig to climbing inside a giant dinosaur egg, you'll come face to face with ferocious and friendly prehistoric friends as you stomp along the Dino Trail!

Meet Professor Fossil and his baby dinosaur and go face-to-face with Rexy the mighty T-rex! Take a seat at the ‘Dino Explorers and the Amazing Animals of Today!’ show where Dr Diggs will uncover the ‘living dinosaurs’ among us and see which animals share some amazing adaptations with their prehistoric ancestors.

Go face-to-face with Rexy the mighty T-rex!

Come dressed for adventure in your daring dino or intrepid explorer gear and go on a Jurassic jaunt to find one of the ‘fascinating fossils’ hidden around the park - you could win a fantastic spot prize from the Jungle Gift Shop!

Youngsters can roar and draw to enter the rex-cellent colouring competition and snap up a fun dino-themed picnic box whilst grown-ups can relax with a cup of tea-rex!

There’s also all the usual half-term holiday family fun – kids can run wild in the awesome playparks and enjoy tractor-trailer rides, animal encounters and keeper talks.

The wildlife park is open every day throughout the February half term school holiday Saturday 15 - Sunday 23 February 10am - 5pm.

Meet Professor Fossil and his baby dinosaur

Find out more:

Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park is a family-run zoo home to over 142 species located in North Anston, near Sheffield visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your visit and book tickets online https://butterflyhouse.digitickets.co.uk/tickets