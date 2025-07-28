P3 Charity announces Family Fun Day

P3 Charity’s local Derbyshire team is hosting a family fun day to bring the community together and raise funds for their BeWell programme, which supports people across the county to build brighter, healthier futures. The event is taking place on Wednesday 13 August 2025 at Tapton Park Golf Club in Chesterfield. With free entry, the event promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages, packed with traditional fete-style fun, from face painting and cake stalls to raffles, a bouncy castle and a petting zoo.

P3’s BeWell service is much loved by the local community, but its community hubs need a refresh, so funds raised from the fun day will go directly towards creating warmer, brighter spaces for the people they support, as well as providing fully funded trips and activities that boost wellbeing and strengthen local community connections, creating a healthier, stronger community for everyone.

As well as raising essential funds, the Family Fun Day will shine a light on the team’s vital work supporting people who are experiencing or recovering from mental ill health, including those who need specialist support with hoarding behaviours.

The P3 BeWell team helps people across Derbyshire build confidence and live more independently. Through flexible, tailored support, the team works with individuals to manage their mental health, maintain their tenancies and feel part of their local community. This can include practical help with managing money, accessing social activities or simply having someone to listen and offer guidance during challenging times.

P3 Charity's Big Day Out

The dedication shown by P3’s BeWell Team, alongside the generosity of local supporters, is a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together. Every penny raised will help to change lives, but support doesn’t have to stop there. Anyone can make a difference by spreading the word, giving their time as a volunteer or offering a listening ear to someone in need. Together, we can ensure that everyone in Derbyshire has the chance to thrive.

Get Involved

To support the Family Fun Day, all you have to do is come along! If you can’t make it but would still like to get involved, please contact [email protected] for more information.

To find out more about how you can support P3 Charity’s work, please visit p3charity.org.