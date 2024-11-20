Nottingham care home set to welcome local community for magical Christmas Fair

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, in Beeston, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, will hold its annual Christmas Fair event for those in the local community who are looking to do a spot of Christmas gift shopping.

Silverwood, a residential, nursing and dementia care home, is hosting its annual Christmas Fair event on Saturday, December 7, from 11am to 3pm.

There will be a number of stalls with a wide range of gifts and festive fun to choose from, including a raffle to win the first prize of a large screen TV; kid’s games, Bric a Brac stalls; handmade Christmas gifts and much more.

Debra Meynell, Home Manager at HC-One’s Silverwood Care Home, said:

Silverwood Care Home's Christmas Fair event 2023

“We are excited to be opening our doors to the local community to welcome them into Silverwood Care Home to join in our Christmas Fair celebrations. Everyone is invited to join the fun and entry is free.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for us all to engage and connect with our local community and provide festive cheer. We are looking forward to greeting everyone here at Silverwood for our family-friendly Christmas Fair event.

“We are working with talented local businesses to create a magical event for everyone. If you are looking for a special gift, an unusual stocking filler or some festive fun, attending our Christmas Fair event will help!”

Entry to Silverwood Care Home’s Christmas Fair event is free of charge.