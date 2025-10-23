New ‘Music Makes Memories' Friendship Lunch launched in South Yorkshire

Kathy Markwick, a freelance community consultant and founder of ‘Music Makes Memories' Friendship Lunches across South Yorkshire, has announced the launch of a new Friendship Lunch. This will take place just ahead of Christmas at the Best Western Plus Mosborough Hall Hotel in Sheffield on Wednesday, 12th November 2025, from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'dementia friendly' friendship events provide the elderly, lonely and/or socially isolated with a chance to reconnect with old friends and form new ones in a comfortable, welcoming and safe environment. Over the last nine years, Kathy has expanded the network of monthly lunches to 30 venues. Starting with an initial gathering of 30 people in 2016, events are now held in Sheffield, Barnsley and Rotherham, regularly attracting up to 100 guests.

Kathy Markwick, founder of ‘Music Makes Memories' Friendship Lunches, said, "The upcoming festive season is such a special and happy time for many people, but for some it also highlights the huge problem of loneliness and social isolation. The community rallies around at Christmas, focusing on helping friends and neighbours by looking in on people and sharing time with those who live alone. I would encourage everyone to do that, of course, but from my work in the community, I know that it just isn’t enough. Combating loneliness is not just for Christmas - it’s the gift we need to give all year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event at the Best Western Plus Mosborough Hall Hotel is a special celebration, featuring Afternoon Tea, entertainment from the award-winning Oliver Harris and a raffle in aid of Cavendish Cancer Care. Tickets are £15 and must be booked in advance by contacting Kathy on 0772 9528844 or [email protected]. Alternatively, please contact the team at Mosborough Hall Hotel on 0114 248 4353 or e-mail [email protected]. A second event takes place at the Hotel on Tuesday, 10th February 2026.

Oliver Harris, entertainer, and Kathy Markwick, founder of ‘Music Makes Memories’ Friendship Lunches

The Campaign to End Loneliness says that approximately 7.1% of people in Great Britain (3.83 million) experience chronic loneliness and that loneliness not only impacts your mental health but also increases the risk of early mortality by 26%.They add that 60% of people experiencing chronic loneliness experience mental distress, compared to 15% of people who are not chronically lonely.

Kathy added,” This is where the ‘Music Makes Memories' Friendship Lunches play an important role. We create opportunities all year long for those who are alone and vulnerable to meet others, make friendships and feel part of a special community network, and it's fun! The live music from all our amazing entertainers is a special part of the day, especially for our guests with dementia, as it can really touch them. Good food, dancing, and lovely, welcoming people make the event a true highlight of the week.

“Friendships are formed beyond the events too, with some guests going on holiday together and, during the week/Christmas season, calling each other to check in and chat, which is so special. The events also offer invaluable respite for many families and carers. We know that many of our guests who live with dementia may not remember the event the next day. But they will have undoubtedly enjoyed the moment, and this is hugely important for them, their families or carers, the entertainers and for us as organisers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the regular guests at the lunches, Betty Tynan, said: “Thank you so much for the Friendship Lunches. I really appreciate the friendships with everyone who attends them. You have given us a new life after COVID. The venues are brilliant, and the food is always lovely, not to mention the live entertainment, which is second to none. I can’t imagine what we would do without the events, but I do know that we would be very lonely”.

usic Makes Memories’ Friendship Lunches Launch in time for Christmas at Mosborough Hall Hotel

Richard Beck, General Manager at Best Western Plus Mosborough Hall Hotel, said, “I am delighted that we can support Kathy and the ‘Music Makes Memories' Friendship Lunches. She works tirelessly to create events that bring our older and more vulnerable community together for good food, friendship, music and lashings of tea - nothing can be more special than that. We look forward to welcoming everyone in November.”