Meadowhall gears up to welcome Motorfest this summer

Meadowhall has announced it will host Motorfest this summer, the ultimate automotive spectacular offering visitors the opportunity to see a selection of premium, vintage, and famous cars up close, in partnership with Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Formerly known as Supercars, the highly anticipated event is set to be bigger than ever before, with over 80 of the most impressive motors in the country visiting the centre. From high-performance supercars to vintage classics, motorcycles and tractors, visitors can get up close and personal before enjoying a line-up packed with fun for all the family.

The iconic models in the fleet include a Ferrari F8, McLaren 750S, Aston Martin Vantage and Porsche 911. Those attending the event will have the chance to take a ten-mile passenger ride in a supercar thanks to the Sporting Bears Motor Club, with minimum donations starting at £25.

Visitors will also be able to meet real-life heroes with a selection of emergency services vehicles on show. For younger fans, Lightning McQueen and the Batmobile will be attending, giving those of all ages a special experience with their favourite on-screen cars.

Throughout the day, there will also be a range of activities to keep families entertained, from epic live music to arts and crafts.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always looking for new and exciting attractions for our visitors, so we’re thrilled to announce Meadowhall’s Motorfest this summer. Whether you’re a supercar enthusiast, a classic car lover, or just looking for a fantastic family day out, Motorfest has something for everyone, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors from Yorkshire and beyond for an unforgettable experience.

“The event will support a wonderful cause, with proceeds from admissions and donations going to Bluebell Wood. As a long-term partner, the hospice does incredible work for children and families in our community, and we’re so grateful for the generosity of our visitors in helping to make a difference.”

All proceeds raised from the event will be donated to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, an organisation which provides specialised care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions. Their much-loved George the Mascot will be meeting and greeting those attending throughout the day.

Bethany Lyons, Events Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to partner with Meadowhall for this year’s Motorfest.

“The generosity of our local community never ceases to amaze us, and we’re extremely grateful for their support. We look forward to welcoming visitors and raising vital funds to continue helping families when they need it most.”

Motorfest will run from 10am – 3pm on Sunday June 1 in Meadowhall’s Orange Zone 3 car park. Tickets start from £4 per person for advance tickets and £5 on the day, with under 2s going free.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/motorfest