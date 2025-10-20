Magna Science Adventure Centre prepares for spooktacular 'Wicked Week' this October half term

Magna Science Adventure Centre invites families to enjoy a frightfully fun October half term with 'Wicked Week', a jam-packed calendar of spooky activities running from Saturday 25th to Friday 31st October.

The popular local science centre, situated in the former Templeborough Steelworks, is set to offer an exciting range of hands-on science exploration and Halloween-themed activities designed to engage and entertain children of all ages throughout the half-term break.

Activities will include Magna’s Fright & Light Craft Workshop, where families can unleash their creativity in drop-in craft sessions featuring shadow puppet making, glow-in-the-dark light drawing, and ‘beastly’ badge crafting. In the Wicked Week Trail,young adventurers can decode a spooky secret word whilst exploring the centre's four interactive pavilions: Air, Earth, Fire, and Water.

Visitors can also enjoy Magna's iconic attraction experiences including the spectacular Big Melt Show, outdoor Sci-Tek adventure playground, forge demonstrations, and guided Steel Tours exploring the site's industrial heritage- all included within the price of a standard admission ticket.

Magna's 'light drawing', forming part of the wider Fright and Light Craft Workshop.

For those with little ones, the attraction has unveiled the return of its Under 5’s STEM play area. This dedicated space will be open throughout October Half Term, offering a unique learning zone that features sensory exploration and soft play, tucked away from the wider experience in the attraction.

When asked about the upcoming season, Magna’s CEO, Richard Hammill, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back for Wicked Week – one of the most exciting times of the year here at Magna. Our team has transformed the Science Adventure Centre into a world of spooky experiments, eerie experiences, and fantastic family fun. From ghouls to pumpkins and skeletons to witches, there’s something for everyone to discover and enjoy.

At Magna, we believe in sparking curiosity and inspiring wonder, and Wicked Week is the perfect example of that spirit in action. We can’t wait to welcome visitors, young and old, to experience the thrills, chills, and unforgettable memories we’ve created this year.”

Visitors purchasing standard admission tickets will also receive a free Annual Pass, offering 12 months of unlimited returns to the centre.

The Attraction is set to be lined with glowing Halloween Figures, offering plenty of photo opportunities to visitors.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday 25th – Friday 31st October 2025

Saturday 25th – Friday 31st October 2025 Location: Magna Science Adventure Centre, Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1DX

Magna Science Adventure Centre, Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1DX Booking: Tickets available at visitmagna.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

Tickets available at visitmagna.digitickets.co.uk/tickets More information: www.visitmagna.co.uk or call 01709 720002

Families are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred time slots for the popular Fright & Light Craft Workshop.