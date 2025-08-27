Local football legend Steve Bracknall brings first ever Royal Oak FC pop-up store to Meadowhall

It’s kick-off time at Meadowhall, as viral sensation and local football legend Steve Bracknall brings his trademark humour and team spirit to the centre with the launch of the first ever Royal Oak FC pop-up store on Thursday 28 and Friday August 29.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With millions of fans across TikTok and Instagram, Steve Bracknall has become a cult favourite thanks to his hilarious team talks and behind the scenes antics with his grassroots club Royal Oak FC. Now, he’s setting up shop at Meadowhall to unveil the official Royal Oak FC home shirt for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

Football fans will be able to purchase exclusive Royal Oak FC merchandise, including official team shirts (with on-the-day personalisation), as well as bucket hats, beanie hats, scarves, and team posters. However, with only a limited quantity available, items are expected to sell quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pop-up will be the UK’s first ever ‘Sunday League’ club shop, and after a real rollercoaster year for Royal Oak FC, the new shirt celebrates the journey so far and everything that makes Sunday League football special.

Royal Oak FC pop-up store will arrive at Meadowhall on Thursday 28th August

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Assistant Manager Steve Bracknall in person, joined by club favourites Paul, Bob, Firestick Dean and Carpet Dave, who will be welcoming shoppers inside the store.

The store will be designed to look like the real-life Royal Oak FC changing room, complete with benches, hooks, and Steve’s iconic team talk energy. In celebration of the grassroots spirit at the heart of Royal Oak FC, fans were invited to send in photos of their own local teams. These will be proudly displayed on a feature wall inside the store, reinforcing the club’s proud motto: TOGETHER AS ONE.

Staying true to its grassroots values, Meadowhall’s charity partner, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, will be collecting in-store across both days, raising funds to provide vital care for those who need it most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, commented: “Steve Bracknall is a social media icon, and we’re thrilled to bring his unique brand of football fun to Meadowhall. We’re always looking to offer exciting new experiences for our visitors, and this pop-up is something totally different - it’s community, comedy, and club pride all rolled into one.

“Whether you’re coming along to stock up on merch or just to meet the main man himself, we’re looking forward to welcoming fans for what promises to be a brilliant couple of days.”

Steve Bracknall, assistant manager at Royal Oak FC said: “This is the biggest two days in the club’s history and a brilliant chance to finally meet the supporters who’ve catapulted my club to fame. The new shirt is a tribute to everyone who has ever pulled on a Sunday League kit, and it reflects the journey we’ve been on as a club. It’s a unique piece of Sunday League memorabilia for supporters up and down the country.”

From long-time supporters to first time visitors, everyone is welcome to be part of the Royal Oak FC atmosphere – no match ticket needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pop-up store will be located in The Avenue Upper Level and will officially launch with a ribbon cutting by Steve Bracknall and the squad at 11am on Thursday August 28, with fans encouraged to come along and be part of the celebrations. The store will be open from 11am – 8pm on Thursday August 28 and Friday August 29.