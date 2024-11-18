Little Shop of Horrors runs in the Crucible this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Little Shop of Horrors will be entertaining audiences at the Crucible Theatre this Christmas. Cast members Colin Ryan and Georgina Onuorah, playing Seymour and Audrey, talk about rehearsal so far.

What does this show in particular mean to you? Were you a fan beforehand, or is this your first time experiencing Little Shop of Horrors?

Georgina: I had watched the original film with Ellen Greene playing Audrey and she is just otherworldly. The story is so kooky and the music is so brilliant. Every song is an earworm for sure so yes I’ve always been a fan!

Colin: I was already a big fan of Little Shop of Horrors, so I’m over the moon to be playing Seymour at the Crucible this Christmas. It’s such an iconic show with humour, horror and heart, and I can’t wait to bring this incredible story to life for audiences in Sheffield!

Colin Ryan (Seymour) in rehearsals for Little Shop of Horrors. Photo Manuel Harlan.

Welcome to Sheffield this will be the first time performing here for you both! Have you ever been to or worked in Sheffield before? Do you have any memories here?

Georgina: I’ve never visited but I’ve been so excited to move up here! Everyone has said that the people are so lovely here and I can attest to that. Friendly faces everywhere and the Crucible Kitchen is also very, very good!

This musical has a strong cult following and has many fans from the 1980s film starring Rick Moranis. What do think it is about this story that people have such a fascination with?

Colin: Howard Ashman and Alan Menken are such an iconic duo, and Little Shop of Horrors paved the way for the Disney classics they went on to create. Rick Moranis and Ellen Greene were perfect as Seymour and Audrey, and the practical effects for Audrey II still look amazing today. It’s also the perfect blend of comedy and horror, packed with bangers, likeable characters, romance, and a big green alien - what’s not to love!

Georgina Onuorah (Audrey) in rehearsals for Little Shop of Horrors. Photo Manuel Harlan.

Georgina: I think the story is really unique. It has flashes of pure absurdity as well as themes we can all relate to such as love, greed and yearning. I don’t think you could go home after watching Little Shop of Horrors and not have laughed and probably cried.

Georgina, musical fans may recognise you from Kiss Me Kate (at the Barbican) or Hamilton on the West End, but how are you preparing for the role of Audrey? Is it similar to the roles you’ve played before?

Georgina: Audrey has always been a dream role of mine so when I was lucky enough to get my hands on it, I really wanted to take a deep dive into the Little Shop of Horrors universe and all of Howard Ashman’s inspirations. I read a lot about how Little Shop of Horrors was inspired by B movies, rock music and dark comedy. A very interesting trio that I think makes this show extremely unique.

Colin, you have worked across many stage shows, but also have acted for screen (Death in Paradise, Doctor Who). What are your favourite elements of each type of work, and do you prefer performing to a live audience, or to cameras?

Paige Fenlon (Chiffon), Lizzy Rose Esin Kelly (Ronette) and Charlotte Jaconelli (Crystal) in rehearsals for Little Shop of Horrors. Photo Manuel Harlan.

Colin: I've been incredibly fortunate to have a varied career across stage, TV, and voiceover work, and I love every aspect of it. Each requires a different skillset, and it’s fun to jump between them. But at the core, they’re all about the same thing: telling a story that speaks to the human condition as truthfully as possible.

Perhaps the most iconic image of Little Shop of Horrors is the Plant. Without giving too much away, how are rehearsals going whilst navigating greenery?

Georgina: There is a lot of green in this show. We couldn’t not! We’re using puppetry and set pieces and of course Audrey II is played by our wonderful Sam Buttery. Her voice will absolutely blow you away. What we’re making is really shaping up to be spectacular I think.

Colin: Rehearsals have been so much fun—it’s such a creative room to be in, with everyone bringing fresh ideas to the table. The Plant, though, is a total diva. Always demanding attention, constantly hungry, and gets snappy if it’s not fed on time…

Wilf Scolding (Orin) and members of the company in rehearsals of Little Shop of Horrors. Photo by Manuel Harlan

Finally, what are you hoping audiences will take away from the show?

Georgina: I think it’s a beautiful musical that also has some strong messages that I hope will stay with audiences of all ages long after they get home. We’re really having a great time creating our version so I hope that joy can be felt through into the audience!

Colin: I really want audiences to have the best fun they’ve ever had in a theatre. We’re pulling out all the stops!

Little Shop of Horrors runs from Saturday 7 December 2024 – Saturday 18 January 2025 at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000 or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.