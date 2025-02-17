Jump over to Sheffield for an adventure this half-term

By Community Contributor
Contributor
Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 16:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield is the perfect place for a ninja-tastic family day out, so dodge the usual half-term plans and jump into adventure

Get ready to kick boredom to the curb and leap into action with Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield's exciting, obstacle-filled courses.

Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also kick back and enjoy their cafe menu, with snacks to mains

Kick boredom to the curb and leap into action with Ninja Warrior UK SheffieldKick boredom to the curb and leap into action with Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield
Kick boredom to the curb and leap into action with Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield

This half term, families can make the most of the Feb Feast deal, which includes 2 x 1-hour ninja sessions and a sharing pizza for just £22. Feb Feast is available on weekdays from 4pm.

To book, please visit: https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/sheffield

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice