Iconic satirists Modern Toss bring 21st anniversary exhibition tour to Sheffield

Modern Toss calls on the people of Sheffield to lend their voices to The UK’s First Ever Swear Map

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Modern Toss will bring a full-scale retrospective of its work to Sheffield for two weeks from October as the city is announced as the next stop on its 21st Anniversary Exhibition Tour.

Running from 24 October until 9 November at The Moor Sheffield, the exhibition will feature some of Modern Toss’s most notorious artwork as well as some brand-new pieces to celebrate 21 years of satirical cartoon excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New to this exhibition, Modern Toss creators Jon Link and Mick Bunnage are on the lookout for Sheffield natives to be the first to lend their voices to the United Kingdom’s first ever swear map - a growing, interactive monument to regional word filth.

Modern Toss Sheffield

The cult cartoonists will be collecting the finest local insults, everyday abuse, and pure poetic dirt featuring people from across the UK voicing traditional swearing slang words from their respective regions in a nod to one of their most recognisable pieces of artwork: The Periodic Table of Swearing.

Sheffield will be the first city to lend their voice to the piece which will be displayed in London at the end of the anniversary tour in 2026. Anyone who would like to play a part in putting Sheffield on the map can do so by paying a visit to the exhibition and dropping their favourites into the Swear Appeal Book or will have the chance to record them in their own voice. The best ones will be immortalised in the Modern Toss physical swear map — a massive, button-smashing, audio-triggered beast that’s already collecting contributions from Liverpool and will soon sweep the rest of the country. Swear for Sheffield. Do it proud.

As well as getting the chance to be involved in the creation of the UK’s first ever swear map, the wider exhibition will feature over 100 original Modern Toss artworks including token operated swearing machines, big stone heads, large-scale paintings, limited-edition and new works including the wind powered sculpture The Modern Toss Finger Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on display will be one of the pair’s most iconic pieces of artwork, the Royal Downstairs Sh*tter, the world’s only coin-operated fully flushing Gold Toilet, entertaining guests as it blasts out a selection of music on each token operated flush.

Modern Toss Portrait Booth

Jon will also host weekly portrait sessions at Jon and Mick’s Famous Portrait Booth. A limited number of tickets for the sessions will be on sale, allowing people to attend a live drawing event where Jon will sketch portraits from within a custom-built photo booth. Each sitter will receive a personal and original drawing, posted to them through the wall of the photo booth.

During the exhibition, a looped set of cartoon animation and film from the Modern Toss collection will also be displayed.

Jon Link, Founder of Modern Toss said: “We’re delighted to announce Sheffield as the next stop on the Modern Toss tour, following a successful run in Liverpool. The city is renowned for its creativity, so what better place to showcase our work. We’re inviting anyone in Sheffield who wants to get involved in creating our newest piece of artwork to come along and record their best bit of regional word filth. You might just end up on the UK Swear Map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each ticket purchased includes a set of tokens for visitors to use on the interactive machines, including the world-famous Periodic Table of Swearing. On the way out, a Classic Museum Shop will display and sell merchandise from the artists giving people the chance to take a piece of the exhibition home.

Modern Toss: 21st Anniversary Touring Exhibition

24 October - 9 November |37 – 41 The Moor, Sheffield

Tickets can be purchased here.