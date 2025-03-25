Giant insect invites Rotherham into ‘fantastical world’ for Roots Street Carnival

A colossal inflatable bug is to land in Rotherham town centre this weekend, as part of Roots Rotherham Street Carnival on Saturday March 29.

As if descended from outer space, Jitterbug will take over All Saint’s Square on Saturday to offer Roots carnival goers the chance to lose themselves in a ‘bizarre and fantastical world’ created by award winning artists, Trigger.

The giant inflatable creature tent will host a free programme of creative activities inside the insect from 11am – 2.30pm, with live music and free workshops and events for all ages, in preparation for the parade at 3pm.

Jitterbug was originally commissioned by the Cultural Programme, University of Oxford, to celebrate the global legacy of author Franz Kafka.

Roots Rotherham Street Carnival takes place between 11am and 4pm on Saturday 29th March in Rotherham town centre.

Cllr Dave Sheppard, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Social Inclusion and Neighbourhood working, explains:

“Jitterbug will be a highlight of Roots this year. Create your own unique piece of artwork and decorations to take in the parade and enjoy live music from young performers whilst you make. We’re delighted to be bringing it to Rotherham for the first time with creative producers, Trigger.”

Emma Hogg, Interim CEO of Trigger, adds:“Inspired by the themes of transition, imagination and nature, Jitterbug is a unique, interactive installation which makes it the ideal centrepiece for exploring themes of literature, nature, and children’s workshops and crafts.”

Alongside Jitterbug, last year’s large-scale puppet Reign will return for the carnival, alongside RSPB bird puppets, Rotherham’s Climate puppet, Hope the Hedgehog, and walkabout street entertainers. Enjoy performances by Khula Arts, Punjabi Roots, Rotherham BMX, Nova City, Rotherham Youth Choir, artworks by the community and a stage filled with performances from young bands and dance and drama youth groups.

Jitterbug, by award-winning artists Trigger, will be a highlight of this year's Roots Street Carnival programme of activities.

The event this year is driven by young people of Rotherham as it celebrates its year as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture. A full programme for Roots Rotherham Street Carnival can be found at www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk.