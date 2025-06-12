Francesca Cliffe Wedding Fair returns to Magna Science Adventure Centre
Hosted within the iconic, industrial setting of Magna, this spectacular wedding fair promises to deliver inspiration, style, and unique wedding planning opportunities for couples at any stage of their journey. With over 70 hand-picked wedding suppliers from across the region, attendees will be able to explore everything from bespoke bridalwear and luxury cakes to floristry, photography, entertainment, décor and more.
Entry is free, and every couple will receive a complimentary goody bag filled with wedding treats and exclusive offers. The event is perfect for those looking for creative ideas or ready to book their dream wedding team.
Richard Hammill, CEO at Magna said: "We are delighted to be able to welcome Francesca Cliffe back to Magna for yet another wonderful Wedding Fair. It’s an honour to be able to witness dreams becoming reality for the guests that visit."
There’s truly something for every couple who are about to tie the knot with every angle being covered to ensure that their special day runs without a hitch.
Whether you’re newly engaged or finalising the finishing touches, the Francesca Cliffe Wedding Fair at Magna is a must-visit event this summer.
Venue:
Magna Science Adventure Centre
Sheffield Road, Templeborough, Rotherham, S60 1DX
Date: Sunday, 22nd June 2025
Time: 11am – 2.30pm
For more details, visit:
https://www.weddingfairs.com/fairs/magna-wedding-fayre-22nd-june-2025