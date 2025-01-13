What next for Rotherham soap star Dean?

Dean Andrews

A new era awaits one of Rotherham's best-known actors after leaving ITV soap Emmerdale.

Dean Andrews made his last-ever portrayal of volatile, former criminal Will Taylor, who 'died' from a heart attack following an argument with his on-screen wife, Kim, (Claire King.)

It ended a five-year spell as one of the show's most popular characters, and viewers will be interested to see where he appears next.

His decision to leave was made months ago, but viewers had little idea of his fate until the show aired on Boxing Day.

TV shows are littered with examples in which apparently-deceased stars make a comeback.

But Rotherham-born Dean, who still lives in the borough, nailed any prospect of that on a video on Instagram.

“I just wanted to come on to thank everybody that had sent messages regarding my departure from Emmerdale," the 61-year-old said.

"There was a little conjecture as to whether Will was dead – he dead, he gone!

"I’ve been left for around seven or eight weeks.

“I’d been there for around five-and-a-half years, and in that five and a half years I have worked with some really lovely people – some amazing crew and my little family on the Emmerdale along the way have always been lovely to work with so I thoroughly enjoyed that.

"But it’s time to move on, and move on we shall.

"We are looking forward to 2025 and we are looking forward to some time off and maybe some work" he added cryptically.

"So hopefully you will see me on the small screen or the big screen or just hear my voice around and about on a nice documentary or one or two adverts, bugging the life out of you on the radio.

"Hopefully our paths will cross in the future," said the former Sitwell Junior and Oakwood Comprehensive School pupil.

He said he was pleased to have some spare time with his family "in my later years."

Dean received much praise from his fans – but he recognised some of the abusive messages by saying: "You're quite right I am a crap actor!"