A WESTERN film made in the Dearne Valley is shooting up the DVD charts – and its makers have won a screening at a major film festival.

CHARTS: John Beard, Rebecca Sills and John Greaves

Father and daughter team Dean (55) and Rebecca Sills (25) have made it to number 32 in Amazon’s top-selling western DVDs after having had a number of their films shown at Mexborough Indoor Market over the past few weeks.

The award-winning filmmakers from Bolton Upon Dearne have also just found out their two-minute Coast trailer has made the official selection at the Scarborough Film Festival on Saturday November 11 and will be screened at the McCarthy Cinema in the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Dean, Rebecca and actor Keiron Goodwin – all directors on the film – are all thrilled especially since only nine films have made the official selection and the panel of judges includes BAFTA winning drama director Jordan Hogg and BFI Academy’s Zoe Naylor.

FILM_MAKERS: Keiron Goodwin, Rebecca Sills and Dean Sills

Dean said, “Regarding A Dollar to Die For, it’s really surprised me. We were pleased when it went to 38 then it moved up again. It’s made me wonder what we could achieve with a higher budget.

"As far as Coast is concerned, it’s amazing. My parents would take us on holiday to Scarborough and it’s still my favourite seaside resort in the UK, so to have a film screening there in the cinema is pretty special.

"We have been working on Coast for over a year and we still have more filming to do before we can edit and release the final film. Keiron has done all the drone footage with all three of us recording our own stuff. My daughter and I have also done some filming in Scarborough and Whitby, so we do have a nice selection of footage.”

Rebecca said: “Since I finished uni, I am living my dream as a filmmaker and feel the best is yet to come. We have moved away from filming wildlife in our garden to the Yorkshire coast, which is so beautiful and looks stunning on the big screen.”

UP THE CHARTS: Amazon placing

The trailer for Coast can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Tg0ij-ct0Ew?feature=shared

Rebecca will also be having a local screening of her short film Regeneration at The Bluebell Inn, on Manvers Way, Wath Upon Dearne on Friday November 17 at 7:30pm.

The film looks at mining history and how the land has been given back to nature. It features interviews with ex-miner John Greaves, Julian Mayston, who is the visitor experience manager at RSPB Old Moor, and Rebecca’s dad Dean, who narrates the film and also talks about his childhood experiences, growing up in a mining community.

Rebecca said “I am very proud of this film. A lot of my family appears in the film and it is quite emotional. I know people will love it around here. We need to keep our history going for the younger generation. I would like to thank everyone for the stunning photos and old 8mm film which helped bring my film to life. Also a massive thank you to The Bluebell Inn.”