GRAND TIME: De and Rebecca with Caroline Usher Cox

FILM-MAKERS Dean and Rebecca Sills are following in the footsteps of Laurel and Hardy by shooting a movie about the comedy duo’s Yorkshire adventures.

Award-winning father and daughter Dean and Rebecca, who live in Bolton Upon Dearne, have already completed a number of days filming including a shoot with sculptor Graham Ibbeson, who crafted the Laurel and Hardy statue in Ulverston where Stan was born.

Dean (56) and Rebecca (25) have also been working at the Grand Opera House in York, where they interviewed marketing and communications manager Caroline Usher Cox.

Caroline has been a Laurel and Hardy fan for many years and talked about her love of their comedy and the history of the theatre back to when Stan and Ollie performed there back in 1954 when it was the Empire.

ACTION: Rebecca and Dean filming at the Grand Opera House in York

Dean said: “We can’t wait to see the end result of our film Laurel and Hardy’s Yorkshire Adventures and what better way to help our research than to visit the theatres where the comedy duo performed live, including the beautiful Grand Opera House in York.

“We were thrilled to stand on the same stage as the pair did in 1954 and we’re looking forward to showcasing the film, highlighting the significance of Laurel and Hardy in Yorkshire. Caroline did an amazing job, we love her passion for the greatest double act ever.”

Rebecca said: “York was truly magical. Caroline and all the staff at the Grand Opera House in York were amazing. We even visited the dressing rooms where many famous people would have been, thanks to Caroline for the guided tour.”

Dean and Rebecca have also filmed in Bradford, interviewing Andrew Waterman and Dave Ballard from the Laurel and Hardy County Hospital Tent. They have also chatted with Penny Green and Rita Stott at the Alhambra Theatre. Rita was lucky enough to see Laurel and Hardy live at the Alhambra Theatre back in the 1950s.

More information is available on the film IMDb page Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures (Short) - IMDb.

You can catch Rebecca’s latest film Regeneration at the National Coal Mining Museum, where it is screening on an all day loop for free until September 1

Rebecca said: “The feedback has been amazing. I am so proud of this film, thanks to my Dad Dean and John Greaves who have made the film so special.”

Regeneration is also screening in Portugal at the Heritales International Heritage Film Festival. So far the film has won 11 awards including Best Women's Short Film at the Egypt Independent Film Festival.

Dean and Rebecca will be back in West Yorkshire next month filming on their Laurel and Hardy's Yorkshire Adventures and Dean said: “Our film was originally only going to be a short but with eight interviews so far it will probably end up as a feature film now. Each interview has been very interesting, fun and above all everyone has so much love for the boys.”

They have so far won more than 100 awards for their films, which include nature movies and a western shot in the Dearne Valley.