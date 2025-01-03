Rotherham hits the Bullseye with two top TV highlights

Rotherham's Rebecca Lucy Taylor with her dad's Christmas present on House of Games

ROTHERHAM hit the 'Bullseye' with two top TV highlights on the seasonal small screen this Christmas.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First off, Kenny and Tony Hizam won £5,000 for Rotherham Hospice on the Christmas special of Bullseye.

With help from cricketing star Freddie Flintoff and darts prodigy Luke Littler, the pair secured the win for their local hospice on the festive revival of the iconic ITV darts-based game show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive officer of Rotherham Hospice, said: “Huge congratulations to Kenny and Tony for their fantastic win on the Bullseye Christmas Special.

“The £5,000 prize will go a long way in helping us continue to deliver exceptional care and support to our patients and their loved ones.

“Thank you so much to everyone involved for making this happen —a truly unforgettable moment for Rotherham Hospice.”

Fans of the show can catch the heart-warming episode on ITVX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And over on BBC 2, Rotherham pop singer Self Esteem – AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor – was also on point on Richard Osman's House of Games.

The quiz giant challenged four famous faces including Gladiators Legend AKA Matt Morsia and actors and writers Susan Wokoma and Jim Howick to pit their wits and general knowledge skills against each other to win daily prizes.

And in the weekday festive run of the show, Anston-born Rebecca, who took on the lead role of Sally Bowles in the West End stage production of Cabaret last year, told the quiz host she had her eyes on a certain prize – the House of Games dartboard for dad Andy.

During her first appearance on the show four years ago, former Wales High School pupil Rebecca admitted it had been won by fellow contestant crime writer Val McDermid – and was thrilled to win the festive dart board for her dad this time round as a Christmas present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also shared how she didn't want to come lose too many of the daily games as Carol Vorderman had told her during an appearance on another TV show she was “a very clever girl!”

The five festive shows are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.