Rotherham hits the Bullseye with two top TV highlights
First off, Kenny and Tony Hizam won £5,000 for Rotherham Hospice on the Christmas special of Bullseye.
With help from cricketing star Freddie Flintoff and darts prodigy Luke Littler, the pair secured the win for their local hospice on the festive revival of the iconic ITV darts-based game show.
Mat Cottle-Shaw, chief executive officer of Rotherham Hospice, said: “Huge congratulations to Kenny and Tony for their fantastic win on the Bullseye Christmas Special.
“The £5,000 prize will go a long way in helping us continue to deliver exceptional care and support to our patients and their loved ones.
“Thank you so much to everyone involved for making this happen —a truly unforgettable moment for Rotherham Hospice.”
Fans of the show can catch the heart-warming episode on ITVX.
And over on BBC 2, Rotherham pop singer Self Esteem – AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor – was also on point on Richard Osman's House of Games.
The quiz giant challenged four famous faces including Gladiators Legend AKA Matt Morsia and actors and writers Susan Wokoma and Jim Howick to pit their wits and general knowledge skills against each other to win daily prizes.
And in the weekday festive run of the show, Anston-born Rebecca, who took on the lead role of Sally Bowles in the West End stage production of Cabaret last year, told the quiz host she had her eyes on a certain prize – the House of Games dartboard for dad Andy.
During her first appearance on the show four years ago, former Wales High School pupil Rebecca admitted it had been won by fellow contestant crime writer Val McDermid – and was thrilled to win the festive dart board for her dad this time round as a Christmas present.
She also shared how she didn't want to come lose too many of the daily games as Carol Vorderman had told her during an appearance on another TV show she was “a very clever girl!”
The five festive shows are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
