Channel 4 are looking for people who want to resolve their disputes

Welcome to The Court (working title), a groundbreaking new series from Channel 4 that will offer people the chance to resolve their civil disputes in a swift, legally binding hearing. Everyone who takes part will be provided with free impartial legal representation, and a day in court.

From inheritance warfare to dodgy building work and unpaid personal loans, The Court will be a window into modern Britain’s civil disputes and the system we turn to when things go wrong.

All across the country, civil courts are buckling under pressure. Last year alone saw a staggering 1.7 million civil claims – and the delays are growing. Some cases are taking up to 18 months just to reach trial. Half of civil courts have closed in the last decade, and legal aid has been slashed by 28%. For thousands of people across the UK, access to justice has become a waiting game they can’t afford to play.

By fast-tracking selected disputes through arbitration (an alternative resolution dispute scheme), the makers of Long Lost Family are offering something radical to people whose lives are dominated by a matter they consider unjust: resolution.

In a system where hiring a barrister often remains out of reach for ordinary people, this series attempts to level the playing field. Claimants and defendants will be paired with top-tier legal minds to fight on their behalf, at no cost to themselves.

Do you feel that you are owed money, an apology, or simply justice on a matter? Perhaps you want a refund on a service you paid for? Maybe you feel an ex-partner or family member has taken more than their fair share? Do you want the chance for your case to be heard? The doors to The Court are open.

Apply directly or for a no obligation chat at www.the-court.co.uk