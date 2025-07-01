Explorer Scouts in Goldthorpe in search of adult volunteers

Whether you were a Cub in your youth or have never been involved in Scouting before, Explorer Scout in Goldthorpe need you.

Hedgehogs Explorer Scout Unit, for young people aged 14-18, have thrived since they opened in February last year, providing the opportunity for local teens to make new friends, make a positive difference in their local community and gain new skills.

From orienteering in the local park and attending district events, to climbing and fire lighting, the Explorers have already had a busy summer getting involved in just a few of the over 200 activities that Scouting has to offer.

But the unit doesn’t just provide these unmissable opportunities to local teens, it can provide adult volunteers with new skills and the chance to make a difference to the lives of the next generation too!

Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields says “It’s vital our young people get the encouragement and support they deserve to help them find their place in the world and become the active citizens of the future. I remember as a nine-year-old Cub Scout joining my local group. It meant so much having leaders who believed in me. It gave me the confidence to step up and begin a lifetime of adventure that’s taken me across continents.”

He adds, “If you’re thinking of volunteering on flexible basis, then we would love to welcome you to the Scouts family too. You’ll make new friends, use your skills and learn new ones. Everyone’s welcome here – all genders, faith (including no faith) and backgrounds.”

Whether you’re a knot-tying extraordinaire, an avid storyteller or just like to see young minds thrive they’d love to hear from you!

Volunteering can even be a brilliant way to boost your mental wellbeing. It’s a great feeling knowing you’re helping young people get skills for life, and you might even learn a lot about yourself along the way.

To find out how you can get involved in the adventure as an adult volunteer with Explorers, visit: https://barnsleyscouts.org.uk/volunteer/